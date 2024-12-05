Mild Thursday temperatures followed by a weekend warm-up

Today’s Forecast:

Two cold fronts within the past 24 hours have brought some colder temperatures to Southern Colorado this morning. Highs this afternoon will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will be in full supply this afternoon after areas of fog over the eastern Plains burns off.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 29. Ample sunshine for on Thursday, with our high this afternoon cooling down by just a couple of degrees from yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 24. Sunny and mild weather on Thursday, with our high this afternoon running a couple of degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 32. Mild sunshine and light breezes will make for another great day in Canon City on Thursday, with even warmer weather to follow on Friday .

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 23. Layer up for the cold this morning, but be prepared to shed some layers this afternoon as sunshine and upper 40s can be expected today in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. After that cold end to November, it's nice to see these mild temperatures in early December, with today's highs warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Areas of fog and freezing fog on the High Plains this morning will give way to a bright and slightly cooler afternoon, with highs today warming into the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A sunny and seasonably mild Thursday will give way to warmer changes Friday and this weekend along the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Although fresh snow is always nice in the high country, we'll take the sunshine when we can get it. For today, our forecast will also be calm and pleasant, with highs warming into the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure to our west will expand towards Colorado on Friday, with a warm-up on the way as we head towards the weekend. Friday's high in Colorado Springs will top out in the mid 50s and will be followed by upper 50s this weekend.

By Sunday evening, snow will begin to push into the mountains. We should stay dry this weekend in the Pikes Peak Region before wintry changes roll in early next week. Highs on Monday will only top out in the mid to upper 30s in Colorado Springs and along with the cold, we're tracking the potential for a couple of inches of snow from the storm.

