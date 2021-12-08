Mild Thursday in the plains while heavy snow moves into the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be windy in the mountains, especially the southern Sangre De Cristos. The plains will be clear and generally calm tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 34; High: 54. Thursday will be sunny and breezy and almost 10 degrees above average.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 60. Sunny and gusty at times Thursday with mild temperatures.

CANON CITY: Low: 38; High: 57. A breezy day with mostly sunny conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 47. A mild day with windy conditions and increasing clouds into the evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Low 50s Thursday with sunshine and breezy winds.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Low 60s with sunshine and mild conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Gusty at times throughout the day with sunshine and upper 50s for highs.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains above 7,500 feet this Thursday morning at 5 am. Winter weather alerts are in place for mountain zones west of the Continental Divide for Thursday and Friday. Snow will gradually spread into the Sangre De Cristos, Chaffee, Buena Vista, Park counties throughout the day Thursday.

Extended Outlook:

Friday the snow expands further east with a slight chance of snow showers making it to the I-25 corridor. Accumulations will be minor along I-25, less than an inch for most. High elevation mountain valleys east of the Continental Divide will see an inch or two at most. This storm is trending windy and cold for southeastern Colorado.

Forecast snow accumulation through Friday evening in the high country. Fresh powder weekend! #COwx #COski pic.twitter.com/VP4ClhF08m — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) December 8, 2021

Over the weekend expect a warming trend with 50s and 60s returning and continuing through Tuesday of next week.

