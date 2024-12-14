Mild temperatures this weekend with windy conditions on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will be breezy tonight, gusting to 20 mph in the plains and to 30 mph in the mountains and I-25. Temperatures will be slightly warmer along I-25 due to the downsloping westerly breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 51;

The forecast high on Saturday will be 7 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 53;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with light winds from the WSW a 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

Saturday will be mild with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 46;

A chilly morning and then a mild afternoon with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 51;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with a light wind from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The plains will be mostly sunny on Saturday with light wind and highs in the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/24; High: 52/55;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with lighter winds from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with temperatures rising above freezing. Wind will be from the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer with partly cloudy conditions. The wind will be stronger again, gusting 20-45 mph across the region.

