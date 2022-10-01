Mild temperatures and showers for the first weekend of October

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be seasonable or slightly above average today. Showers and thunderstorms will move from the mountains to the plains today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 46. Partly cloudy today with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 50. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm after 3 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 54. Partly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms possible after 1 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 41. Partly cloudy and cool today with a chance of showers and isolated lightning in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 44. Partly cloudy today with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. MId-80s today with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after 3 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76/79; Low: 49/51. Partly cloudy and breezy today with a chance of showers after 2 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely after 11 am for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees each day through the middle of next week. There is a chance of afternoon showers across southern Colorado each day through about Wednesday. We will be in a stretch of cooler and wetter weather in Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.