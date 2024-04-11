Mild sunshine Thursday ahead of a breezy and much warmer weekend

Today’s Forecast:

So far this week, we've been lucky, with mild and dry days and relatively light breezes. Today's forecast will continue that streak, with plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon from the mountains to the Plains, and slightly warmer temperatures. Daytime highs this afternoon will top out in the 40s & 50s in the mountains, with 60s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 35. Sunny to mostly sunny skies, light breezes and lower 60s for daytime highs will make for a great day to get outside to enjoy this gorgeous April day!

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 34. A chilly morning will give way to a mild and mostly sunny afternoon, with our high today climbing into the upper 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 38. With a forecast like this, there will be nothing to complain about as we'll see mostly sunny skies, light breezes and mild daytime highs.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 30. After a cold morning, highs today will warm into the upper 50s in Woodland Park, with tomorrow's highs expected to be more than 10 degrees warmer than today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Nothing too exciting in today's forecast for northern El Paso County, with light breezes, dry skies and mild highs.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A Goldilocks forecast today for the Plains! Not too hot, not too cold, just about right.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. More sunshine today than what we saw yesterday will go along nicely with our forecast of light winds and mild highs. Enjoy!

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Bluebird skies and mild highs today, with W/NW winds sustained around 10-20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring the warmth on Friday as it moves from the Great Basin into the Rocky Mountain states. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 70s & 80s. Along with the warmth, it will be mostly sunny, with southwest wind gusts from 20-30 mph. With the gusty winds and low relative humidity, high fire danger threats can be expected for the southern I-25 corridor on Friday.

The warm-up will peak this weekend, with highs in the 70s & 80s each day. Southwesterly gusts this weekend will be slightly stronger than Friday, ranging from 20-30 mph. An area of low pressure that moves inland over California this weekend will bring around 10 degrees of cooling to our forecast by next Monday along with the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.