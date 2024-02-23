Mild sunshine on Friday before turning windy & warmer this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After some excitement back on Thursday that included thundersnow in the Pikes Peak Region and a few thunderstorms on the southeastern Plains, today's weather will be much quieter. Northerly breezes around 10-20 mph will keep our temperatures seasonably cool, with this afternoon warming by as much as 2-5 degrees from what we saw yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Sunshine and mild highs today, with light northerly breezes of 10-15 mph in the Pikes Peak Region on Friday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 22. Friday's forecast couldn't be any better, with sunshine and upper 50s in today's forecast.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 30. The combination of sunshine, light breezes and mild temperatures will make for a spectacular end to the week in Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 18. Sunny and seasonably cool on Friday, with light northerly breezes of 10-20 mph in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A sunny and pleasant day on Friday will give way to a warmer Saturday, with no sign of rain or snow over the next 24-36 hours.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. After a few thunderstorms back on Thursday, today's weather will bright and much calmer, with highs today warming into the 50s and very low 60s. NW winds 10-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A sunny and gorgeous end to the week, with dry skies expected as we roll into the weekend on the breezy side. NW winds 10-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A bright and breezy day in the high country, with bluebird skies and highs in the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring another round of spring-like warmth to Southern Colorado this weekend. Highs will climb into the 50s & 60s on Saturday and the 60s and 70s on Sunday. While our temperatures will be comfortable and our skies dry this weekend, a growing concern for high winds and high fire danger by Sunday will need to be watched closely.

The windy and warm weather will continue on Monday before our next cold front arrives on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will drop back down to the 50s, and along with the cool down, we're expecting more strong wind and our next chance for wintry precipitation.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

