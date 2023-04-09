Mild sunshine for Southern Colorado on Easter Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few sprinkles or some virga will be possible through early this evening as a light disturbance moves from the mountains into the Plains. Skies will clear out during the overnight hours, leaving us with 30s and 40s by Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 67; Mild highs and partly cloudy skies for our Easter Sunday. With light breezes and low fire danger, this will be the day to spend time outside with your family and friends.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 72; Lower 70s, light winds and mostly sunny skies will make for an unbelievably beautiful Easter Sunday in the Steel City. Get outside and enjoy!

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 69; On Easter Sunday, we'll be treated to a gorgeous day of weather, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs up near 70 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 57; Easter Sunday's forecast is shaping up to be a really nice one, with partly cloudy skies and 50s on tap for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Perfect spring-time weather ahead for Monument Hill and the Tri-Lakes area on Sunday, with dry skies and a mild mix of 50s and 60s for daytime highs.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Dry skies, light breezes and plenty of sunshine will make for a fantastic Easter Sunday. Highs across the Plains will top out in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; Sunday's forecast will be tough to beat as the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa Region will be treated to a day of mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon highs. Enjoy!

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; After a few mountain snow showers on Saturday, Sunday will be the day to get outside and enjoy the weather as the mountains can expect to see dry skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll call Monday a transition day before our first real taste of heat in 2023 arrives. With a strong ridge of high pressure shifting over Southern Colorado, we could see the potential for record setting highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday. While this should equate to 80s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City, a few lower 90s will be possible I think over the eastern Plains and lower Arkansas River Valley.

A slight increase in winds late next week could bring the fire danger threat back to some areas before our next storm moves in late Friday night.

