Mild Sunday for the Plains, with more snow for the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

A zonal flow pattern, with the wind blowing from west to east across the state today will lead to a mixed bag of weather for Colorado. Upslope flow in the mountains will bring snow to the high country. Downslope flow on the Plains will deliver a big boost to our daytime highs on Sunday. Compared to yesterday, temperatures this afternoon will be around 15 to 20 degrees warmer. Some moisture could possibly reach the Pikes Peak Region today, with a few flurries mainly around Pikes Peak and Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. Our weather today will be dominated by the downslope flow, and even though it won't be windy, it will be mild this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 24. Westerly winds around 10-15 mph will bring significant downslope warming to the Steel City today, with our high climbing into the middle 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 33. We'll see a much warmer end to the weekend in Canon City, with our high today topping out in the middle 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 23. Warming into the middle 40s today in Woodland Park, and while heavy snow isn't expected, we can't rule out a few flurries or even a light snow shower this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a mild end to the weekend in northern El Paso County, with rain or snow not expected on Sunday.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A mostly cloudy and mild Sunday for the Plains, with light southwest winds this afternoon and the possibility of a few sprinkles along the Colorado-New Mexico border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Other than a few sprinkles or flurries today, Sunday will be a mild and overcast day for the southern I-25 corridor, with our highs this afternoon warming into the 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Mountain snow showers will continue through early this evening, followed by a brief lull in the action during the overnight hours. 3-6" of fresh snow will be possible in the San Juans, 2-4" for the La Garitas, with 1-3" of snow for the central and southeastern mountains today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A second disturbance on Monday will bring another round of snow to the mountains, with a slight chance of a flurry or light shower reaching the Pikes Peak Region. Highs will cool on Monday in Colorado Springs and Pueblo by around 3-6 degrees, topping out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Dry weather will persist from Tuesday to Thursday, with highs near average for this time of the year. We're watching the end of the week for a possible pattern change for Southern Colorado, with the chance for some light snow on the Plains by Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.