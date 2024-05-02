Mild, seasonable weather, with an isolated shower over the eastern Plains

Today’s Forecast:

An early morning cold front that has brought clouds and a few sprinkles to the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo County will give way to clearing skies as we approach the lunch hour. The cold front will drop highs today by around 3-10 degrees from what we saw yesterday, with 60s and low 70s on the Plains.

Later this afternoon, skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy, with rain not likely on the I-25 corridor. Where we could see a shower would be the far eastern Plains, with the best chances between Highway 50 an]d I-70.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 37. Much like the past few days, skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, but rain is not likely here in the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, with our chance for rain only around 10%.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 39. Highs will be around 10 degrees cooler today than Wednesday as we look to top out near 70 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 41. Mild highs and light SE breezes will make for a really nice and comfortable day on Thursday, with rain not likely this afternoon in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 30. Likely dry this afternoon, but turning partly to mostly cloudy across Teller County with only slight chance of a PM shower. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Much like Teller County, our higher elevation along Palmer Divide could lead to an isolated shower this afternoon. More than likely we'll stay dry today, with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Areas of clouds and fog this morning will give way to lunch time sunshine and increasing clouds this afternoon. Rain chances will only be around 20% this afternoon and evening, so whatever does form, should be very hit or miss in nature.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Thursday will provide us with a little bit of a break from the wind that we've seen so far this week, with E/SE breezes today between 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunshine early will give way to a partly cloudy and windy afternoon in the high country, with gusts today around 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A broad low pressure system to our north will continue to send weak disturbances towards Colorado on Friday and Saturday, with around a 20-30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day. Highs on Friday will warm into the 70s on the Plains before cooling back down to the 60s on Saturday.

Warmer mid 70s will return to Colorado Springs on Sunday, with gusts Sunday afternoon in excess of 30 mph. Looking at the extended forecast...we're tracking a windy and mild change in the weather pattern early next week, with gusts each day around 35-45 mph.

