Mild Saturday with rain and snow on the way Sunday before temps tumble

Today’s Forecast:

Get outside today if you can. High pressure will briefly build into the southeastern quadrant of Colorado today, leading to sunshine and a return to mild highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light this morning from the west, shifting southeast this afternoon and becoming slightly more noticeable at 10-15 mph. A band of high cirrus clouds will steam overhead late in the afternoon, which is associated with our next incoming storm system.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 32.

Sunny and mild with northwest winds in the AM, turning southeast this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 30.

Fog clearing out, with west winds this morning turning east this afternoon, relatively light, at 5-10 mph. A comfortable day.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 33.

Sunny and quiet - west morning winds shifting east this afternoon, at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 25.

Sunny with west winds at 5-10 mph shifting south in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with northeast winds at 5-10 mph, shifting southeast in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/62; Low: 32.

Sunny with west winds at 5-10 mph shifting east at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny - northwest winds at 5-10 mph, becoming variable in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight begins mainly clear, turning mostly cloudy by morning. Another closed low, pacific-origin storm system will track toward Colorado Sunday. Moisture and lift ahead of the low will bring a band of rain through the plains of southern Colorado in the morning. Showers are likely along I-25, with snow again in the mountains. A lull in activity is possible over the plains in the afternoon. As the low continues moving through Colorado, we'll see some wrap around precipitation on Sunday evening. Depending on timing, this will lead to a wintry mix in the Pikes Peak Region, with the potential for a bit of snow over the Palmer Divide.

Monday itself will be cool due to northerly airflow behind the departing system with clearing skies. Highs in the low 50s to upper 40s. Tuesday sees a temperature rebound, briefly, back above average to the upper 50s and low 60s, ahead of an incoming cold front in the afternoon. The front brings in Canadian air, resulting in lows plummeting down to the 20s and teens. Wednesday is cold with that air mass in place - with highs in the 30s and 40s, and lows to the teens. We begin to warm Wednesday, then trend back to average by Thanksgiving with highs in the mid-50s.

