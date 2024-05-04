Mild Saturday with a few PM showers before winds increase on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A generally nice and mild Saturday is in store on this May the fourth and certainly much nicer than last weekend. Starting the day, we'll have some light fog over Monument Hill, and patchy low clouds in other areas. Through the morning, we'll generally have a northerly wind - which is cold and dry. Thank last night's gusty cold front which brought widespread 40-60 mph wind gusts to southern Colorado. By lunch we should reach the low 50s with our airflow switching to a southeasterly direction around a high moving northeast of the state. This will pull moisture back in from the Gulf of Mexico in what is known as "return flow" in meteorology - basically the airflow we often get after a cold front on the western edge of a high-pressure system. This moisture will work into our southern and central mountains during the afternoon producing clouds and eventually scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. While our low-level winds will be out of the southeast, our mid-level winds will be out of the southwest. This will cause these showers to push off the mountains and into the I-25 corridor around dinnertime. They'll be low-impact and isolated at best.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 37.

Mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph will provide a little bit of upslope flow and moisture which will lead to clouds and showers in the mountains this afternoon. A weak one might make it to the Springs around dinner time, but it'll be isolated at best - don't change your plans.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 41.

Mostly sunny with south winds at 10-20 mph. Low end shot for a shower around dinner (15%) but otherwise, it's a nice day.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 43.

For the music and blossom festival - temps in the upper 50s by parade time, low 60s for music this evening. Good chance for a quick shower with a couple rumbles of thunder sometime during the afternoon but not a long lasting event. Bring the umbrella, and you should be good to go. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 35.

Mostly sunny by late morning - careful on the roads...the freezing fog likely produced slick spots on bridges/overpasses that will take time to melt off. A chance for a quick heavy shower with a rumble of thunder late this afternoon - but nothing severe, long lasting, or high impact. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny with southeast winds at 15-25 mph...so a bit of a breeze...but not a bad day. Clouds increase in the early evening. You could see a quick sprinkle.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s.

Mostly sunny with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. A very nice day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/67; Low: 40/45.

Mostly sunny with a good chance for a rain shower or weak t-storm this afternoon. Nothing severe, but you will want to have a plan for "where can I go inside" for most of the afternoon as your thunderstorm odds are higher than for much of the rest of southern Colorado.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Clouds early, becoming mostly sunny, with rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. First, they'll favor the southern mountains, before moving northeast into the southern front range during the mid-afternoon. Because this is just residual moisture, we're not expecting major impacts here

Extended outlook forecast:

A large area of low-pressure approaches on Sunday, pushes an elevated cold front through our area Monday (dry and very windy), and then parks itself over the border of eastern Montana and western South Dakota and North Dakota all the way through early Thursday. This will result in a prolonged period of breezy and dry weather. Sunday generally looks nice - it's dry, sunny, and warm. It will be windy on the eastern plains, and in the mountains, during the afternoon. In the Pikes Peak Region we'll have wind gusts of around 30 mph Sunday afternoon, ramping up Sunday night to Monday morning, when gusts above 50 mph are possible. These strong wind gusts continue Monday afternoon when we're likely to see the strongest southwest winds. Winds die down a bit Monday night before cranking again Tuesday afternoon but slightly weaker than on Monday. Winds further ramp down on Wednesday but remain breezy. This will result in elevated fire danger Monday through Wednesday, but it will be tempered by wetter fuels with our spring green up in full swing. Nonetheless, it's going to be a period worth watching.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday, 60s Monday, and upper 60s to low 70s again on Tuesday before dropping to the low 60s Wednesday. Our next storm system will approach toward the end of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.