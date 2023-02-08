Mild on Wednesday ahead of a powerful late night cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a relatively mellow night for Southern Colorado, with light winds and clear skies. These calmer conditions will once again allow for some cold temperatures as lows will cool down to the single digits and teens throughout the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 50; Sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds late Wednesday in association with our next winter storm. What this storm lacks in moisture (limited snow potential), we'll make up for in wind, with peak gusts of 30-50 mph from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 54; Downslope breezes on Wednesday will bring us a warmer day, but the warm up will be short lived as a powerful cold front Wednesday night will shake up our forecast by Thursday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 54; Mostly sunny skies early will give way to some late evening changes as a strong cold front slams into Southern Colorado. Along with a few light snow showers, the wind will pick up, with gusts to 35 mph into Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 42; Dry during the day in Teller County, and slightly warmer than what we saw today. Cold front that drops in late Wednesday may bring some light snow, but amounts here should stay under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s; Cold morning lows will give way to a slightly warmer afternoon out ahead of our next storm. Behind a cold front that drops into the Palmer Divide late Wednesday night will come the potential for some light snow and strong winds. Snow totals under 1"

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s; Layer up in the morning, but prepare to shed those layers during the day as westerly breezes bring us a mix of 40s and 50s for daytime highs. A rain/snow mix will be possible by late Wednesday night from our next storm that promises fierce winds by Thursday. High Wind Watches will go into effect for the eastern Plains Thursday from 5 am to 5 pm, with peak gusts to 65 mph.

A powerful cold front Wednesday night-Thursday morning will bring the potential for damaging wind gusts to 65 mph to the eastern Plains on Thursday. Tree damage, power outages and travel impacts will be possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rCSiNyJVo4 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) February 7, 2023

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s/50s; Wednesday morning's big chill will give to slightly above average highs by the afternoon. Then late Wednesday night our next cold front arrives, with strong wind gusts and the potential for some light snow accumulations.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Windy weather can be expected for the mountain areas for the next 24 to 48 hours. First on Wednesday, westerly wind gusts could top 40-50 mph at times during the day, with snow shower likely to build by the evening hours. Snow totals from a trace to 2" for the Wets and Sangres, with higher totals along the Continental Divide north of I-70.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday's forecast is looking super windy, with gusts of 30-50 mph for the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor, 20-35 mph gusts for Teller County and Canon City, and gusts to 60 mph for the eastern Plains. The worst of the wind should weaken by sunset Thursday night, leaving us with a very cold night. Overnight lows heading into Friday morning will drop down to the single digits.

Near seasonal temperatures on Friday will give way to a warm start to the weekend as 60s return in response to a building ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will cool from Sunday into early next week as another storm approaches Southern Colorado.

____

