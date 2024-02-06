Mild on Tuesday with increasing clouds and heavy mountain snow

Today’s Forecast:

With the southwesterly flow strengthening over Colorado today, temperatures will be significantly warmer than what we saw yesterday. Highs on the Plains will climb into the 60s, with a mix of 50s and 60s across the I-25 corridor.

The southwest flow coupled with some energy coming out of California will help to set the stage for a multi-day heavy snow event in our mountains beginning this afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect at noon for the Western Slope, San Juan Mountains and La Garitas. With several feet of snow in the forecast through Thursday, travel could be very difficult during the storm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 33. High today in the Pikes Peak Region will warm by as much as 10-15 degrees from yesterday, topping out near 60 degrees this afternoon in Colorado Springs. Southerly winds will mainly be light in our area today, sustained between 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 32. Tuesday's forecast will turn mostly cloudy, mild and breezy in Pueblo, with gusts this afternoon up around 20-25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. After snow this past weekend and sunshine on Monday, Tuesday's weather will be cloudier but much warmer, with highs in the lower 60s in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. Dry, with increasing clouds and breezes this afternoon over Teller County. Gusts in some areas could approach 30 mph, with the wind even stronger this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly cloudy, with middle to upper 50s this afternoon along the Palmer Divide. Along with these warmer highs, increasing southwest winds will turn gusty this evening after sunset and into the day on Wednesday.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild and breezy on Wednesday, with gusts on the Plains up around 20-30 mph during the day, and 30-40 mph wind gusts by late tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. While today will be significantly warmer than yesterday, it will also be cloudier and windier. South/southwest winds will increase late in the day, gusting to 40 mph by this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow will return today to our state's western mountain ranges, where Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect starting at noon. For the Sangres and Wets, we're looking at windy, but dry day today before snow picks up tonight and Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

As snow continues to pile up in the mountains on Wednesday, a cold front will approach the I-25 corridor by early afternoon. While this won't be a big drink of water like what we saw last weekend, a few spotty showers will be possible during the day. This should fall as rain as temperatures will be in the 50s on the Plains. The cold front will also produce some stronger gusts in our area, with wind gusts around 25-45 mph on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The potential for a more impactful storm is being watched for the upcoming weekend, with snow developing by Friday night, and snow likely on Saturday. Stay tuned for developments this week as we continue to nail down storm specifics such as timing and snow amounts.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.