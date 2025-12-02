Mild on Tuesday before the next snowstorm arrives

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and very cold tonight! The wind will increase in the mountains and foothills as a westerly breeze picks up with gusts up to 30 mph by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 48;

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the work week with a near-average high. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 51;

Cold in the morning, then mild in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the @SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 51;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a warmer afternoon. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 44;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with breezy wind from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 49;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a cold morning and cool afternoon. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a cold morning and mild afternoon. Wind will be light, less than 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/16; High: 46/54;

It will be partly cloudy with a breeze on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Tuesday. It will be breezy with W wind at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph. Snow showers move in at night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow moves in Tuesday night and continues to spread southward through Wednesday morning. Expect off-and-on snow showers to continue through Wednesday evening, then we dry out overnight. Expect snowy or icy road conditions on Wednesday for both the morning and evening commutes, with low visibility during snowfall. Thursday morning will also be icy early on before the sun helps to melt the snow.

Snow total forecast for Wednesday, December 3rd:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

