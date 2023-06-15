Mild Thursday with strong storms in the plains

Today’s Forecast:

The day begins partly cloudy with warm temperatures. Then from early afternoon into the evening, scattered thunderstorms develop and move east through the region. A few storms may be severe east of I-25 today with hail and strong wind gusts.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 49. Partly cloudy and mild today with thunderstorms possible any time in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Partly cloudy today with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 52. Partly cloudy today with a chance of thunderstorms after 11 am.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 39. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible any time after 11 am.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 45. Partly cloudy and comfortable today with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with early morning light rain. Thunderstorms develop this afternoon and some may be strong with hail, wind, and a low tornado threat.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76/77; Low: 48/48. Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms possible today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly cloudy today with spotty showers and thunderstorms after 10 am.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday brings a cold front and another round of heavy rain to southern Colorado. Expect afternoon showers with heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts. Friday will be a weather alert day for strong thunderstorms. Saturday will also bring spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Then on Sunday, for Father's Day, conditions will be DRY and hot! This hot and dry weather continues into the beginning of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

