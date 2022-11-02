Mild on Thursday before a blustery evening cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, the plains will be dry and partly cloudy and the mountains will begin to see increasing clouds and spotty snow showers.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 59; Windy and sunny for the majority of the day. By the evening those winds turn out of a northerly direction bringing cold air and light snow showers overnight. Accumulation by Friday morning: Trace to 1 inch

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 68; Sunny, mild, and gusty on Thursday. In the evening a blustery cold front will blow in with evening light rain transitioning to light snow overnight. Accumulation by Friday morning: Trace to 1 inch

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 65; Windy and partly cloudy on Thursday. There is a slight chance of rain showers during the day, then a better chance of light snow in the evening and overnight. Accumulation by Friday morning: Trace to 1 inch

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 50; Windy on Thursday with some very light flurries during the day, then snow showers increase in the evening and overnight. Accumulation by Friday morning: 1-2 inches.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 53; The day starts sunny and mild then clouds begin to move in and winds become chilly during the afternoon. Snow showers will move in for the evening and may impact the commute. Accumulation by Friday morning: 1-2 inches.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Sunny and breezy on Thursday for the bulk of the day. Then a blustery cold front moves through during the evening, from north to south. Spotty light snow showers are possible overnight with little to no accumulation.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/42; High: 58/60; A windy and sunny Thursday. The cold front doesn't arrive until the overnight hours and light snow will be possible during the evening and overnight time frame. Accumulation by Friday morning: Trace to 2 inches.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Snow will move into the mountains tonight, favoring areas west of the continental divide and the Sangre De Cristos. Snow showers are possible throughout Thursday for the mountain valleys with light accumulations. Accumulation by Friday morning: Trace to 4 inches for mountain valleys. The Sangre De Cristos will see 4-12 inches.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be left clear and cold. Temperatures will stay in the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains. But we say goodbye to the cold in no time, with a warm-up this weekend. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the 50s for the mountains and 60s to 70s in the plains.

