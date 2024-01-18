Mild on Thursday ahead of next blast of cold Canadian air

Today’s Forecast:

After record setting cold earlier this week followed by the warmest day of the month on Wednesday, our weather will continue to "surprise" over the next 24-48 hours. On Thursday, we'll see another mild and gusty day, with W/NW wind gusts in Southern Colorado around 20-40 mph, with stronger gusts in wind prone areas.

A cold front is scheduled to arrive by mid to late afternoon, and behind the front will come a swift change in the weather. The wind will turn northerly and temperatures will drop off quite dramatically. Some areas by 7-8 pm could already find themselves cooling into the teens, with overnight lows tonight into the single digits and teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 9. While not as warm as yesterday's high of 58°, today's high of 50° will be above average for this time of the year. Gusty W/NW winds during the day will turn more northerly later this afternoon once our next cold front arrives.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 7. We'll see one more mild day today before our next cold front drops highs on Friday by around 30 degrees. Wind gusts on Thursday will be around 30-40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 15. Thursday's forecast will offer up a mild, but windy mix of sun and clouds, with peak afternoon gusts up near 40 mph. A Flood Warning remains in effect until 6 pm for eastern Fremont County, where ice jams have formed in the Arkansas River after extreme cold earlier this week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 10. A windy and warmer than average day will give way to a cold and breezy night, with our overnight low cooling down to near 10 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 0s. We should warm into the 40s today before our next cold front arrive early this afternoon. Once the front passes through, temperatures will drop off very quickly, with 20s expected even well before sunset tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 0s/10s. A dry, but potent cold front will deliver our next blast of cold air later tonight and into tomorrow. Ahead of the front, we'll see a mild, but gusty day with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s. Mild and windy on Thursday before our next cold front crashes the party, with more than 20-25 degrees of cooling expected on Friday.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Snow will continue to fall today in the central and northern mountains, where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until 5 pm. For the Sangres and Wets, our weather today looks windy and cold, with widespread snow not expected this far to the south.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday morning will start out frigid, with our low in Colorado Springs down near 9 degrees. Friday's high won't be much better, only topping out in the middle 20s. Highs will remain chilly on Saturday, with temperatures only warming into the upper 30s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the upcoming weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lower 50s in the Pikes Peak Region. Quiet weather looks to continue into at least the middle of next week, with no sign of any incoming snow or Arctic air on the horizon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.