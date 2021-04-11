Mild on Sunday, with high fire danger in some areas

Tonight's Forecast:

After a mild start to the weekend, we'll get the chance to enjoy a nice and pleasant night across Southern Colorado. Evening temperatures will be quite comfortable and overnight lows won't be as cold as last night. Temperatures by Sunday morning will drop down to the 20s in the mountains and mountain valleys, and the 30s and 40s for the Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 36; High: 67. Mild and a bit windy by Sunday afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region. A cold front will move through our forecast area between 3-6 pm, leading to a cooler and windy night behind the front's passage.

PUEBLO: Low: 34; High: 74. Warm and windy on Sunday, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at noon. A cold front will bring a change in the wind direction by Sunday evening, with briefly gusty northeast winds behind the front.

CANON CITY: Low: 37; High: 73. A Red Flag Warning is set to go into effect at noon, with our forecast on Sunday dry, warm and windy. A cold front will shift the wind from the southwest to the northeast, with strong gusts continuing through Sunday night.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 58. Other than the wind, Sunday will be a lot like Saturday. A late afternoon cold front will bring gusty winds and colder temperatures heading into Sunday night and Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. A nice and mild end to the weekend, but turning windy by the lunch hour. Gusty winds will continue behind a cold front that sweeps through the area before the dinner hour.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Sunshine early in the day, with increasing clouds and gusty winds by late afternoon and evening. The cold front should clear through the Plains between 6-9 pm, with strong northeasterly winds behind the front.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. We'll see a warm and windy end to the weekend across the southern I-25 corridor. A cold front will push cooler air into the forecast by Sunday evening, leaving us much cooler by Monday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Windy over the next 24 hours across the mountains of Southern Colorado. Sunday will be mild during the day, allowing for more snow melt to continue across the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

Dry and cooler on Monday, with strong northerly breezes. By Monday night, snow showers will begin to develop over the mountains. This moisture is expected to spread east on Tuesday, with rain and snow showers in the forecast by the afternoon and evening hours. This will be one of several rounds of active weather that we'll see next week as an area of low pressure over the Great Basin spreads rain and snow into the state.

