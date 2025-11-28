Mild on Friday ahead of plunging weekend temperatures as arctic air arrives

Today’s Forecast:

Mountain wave clouds lead to cloudiness this Friday morning in much of southern Colorado ahead of an incoming system bringing major changes to the Centennial State. Highs today will be about 5-10 degrees above average - in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will generally be weak and out of the west southwest, except for areas close to the mountains, where gusts to 25 mph will be possible. Clouds will clear out to some degree this after. Enjoy the weather today, if you can.

Winter weather arrives this afternoon in parts of the northern and Front Range mountains. An incoming disturbance and associated cold front will bring snow into these zones this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for these areas - including Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Breckenridge, beginning at 5:00 PM this afternoon and continuing until 8:00 AM Saturday morning. In addition to 3-9" of snow, wind gusts of 30-45 mph are possible - creating blowing snow conditions and lowering visibility. If you're traveling this afternoon toward the mountains for a long weekend getaway, check whether your route is included in the advisory and current radar. Expect winter travel conditions in those zones tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 21.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 25.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 31.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 20.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: Teens.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/64; Low: 28/27.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

A powerful arctic cold front arrives tonight in southern Colorado. It'll bring gusty wind as it bulldozes its way south. Snow showers are possible over the Palmer Divide, and light snow showers remain possible in Colorado Springs, though significant accumulations look unlikely in southern Colorado.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 30s and it will be breezy with northerly winds. Lows Saturday night to the low teens with even colder wind chills across the plains. Even more cold air arrives Sunday, cooling highs further - into the upper 20s to low 30s! A second incoming wintery system arrives Sunday afternoon. It will bring more snow to the northern and central mountains. Brief snow is possible in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Sunday night into Monday. Monday remains cold, as northerly air flow and cold air remain anchored in the region with highs still in the 30s.

We get a brief warm up on Tuesday, before more cold air returns mid-week. At the moment, Monday AM represents our best chance for snow - if we don't get accumulations then, we'll be trending toward the second latest reliable data first snowfall on record - December 31st is the latest, with December 2nd the second latest.

