Mild morning ahead of an afternoon cold front bringing light snow Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

The last - for now - in a long series of arctic cold fronts will cross Colorado today. The first half of the day will be mild along the Front Range, even out the door. After falling to the 20s last night before midnight, downslope flow has brought temperatures into the upper 30s to mid 40s this morning across the area. Temperatures will wobble around these upper 30s to low 40s this morning with clouds increasing through lunchtime. A brief period of snow and freezing rain is ongoing over portions of the eastern plains. Accumulations and impacts will be low.

The second half of the day will feel quite different. The cold front will arrive early this afternoon. It'll bring breezy north winds along with it as well as a quick burst of snow during the mid-afternoon hours between 2:00-6:00 PM along the southern I-25 corridor and southern Front Range mountains. Temperatures fall back after the front crosses the area to the low 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 11.

Pueblo forecast: High: 46; Low: 12.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 16.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 3.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 38-43; Low: 10-15.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 43/47; Low: 13/14.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0-10.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures Saturday night fall significantly following the cold front in the afternoon. Sunday and Monday will both be cold with highs near freezing. An upper level disturbance will likely result in some flurries or light snow showers late Sunday afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region, Woodland Park, and parts of the western U.S. 50 corridor - but impacts will be low.

A warming trend begins Tuesday with sunshine throughout the middle of the week. Highs will be seasonable to above average for the first time since January 3rd on Wednesday through Friday with a ridge of high-pressure overhead. Friday will be breezy ahead of our next incoming system. It is too soon to get into specifics at this point, but another shot of very cold air is likely.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.