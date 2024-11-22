Mild Friday with highs in the low 60s in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Another nice day ahead in southern Colorado with highs about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. It's a great travel day, and a good outdoor day. It's also opening day at Monarch Mountain, and at Powderhorn with good conditions for hitting the slopes. Winds will be light with the general pattern featuring high pressure causing weak compressional warming.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 31.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 26.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 33.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 27.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Low 60s; Low: Low 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/62; Low: 33/32.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our fair weather maker high pressure moves southeast on Saturday. As it does so, our jet stream will increase in strength and move over Colorado. This will lead to significant downslope wind gusts and nice compressional warming. I'm expecting wind gusts of 20-30 mph on Saturday in the Pikes Peak Region, and 25-35+ mph in the southern mountains. Highs will climb 15 degrees above average, with partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies.

Sunday, wind gusts crank even higher...you should expect gusts in the 25-35 mph range along I-25 and to 45 mph in the southern mountains. Temperatures will notch down slightly as a large area of unsettled weather approaches from the west, but the downsloping winds will temper that decrease so I still expect highs Sunday to be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The action picks up next week. An atmospheric river hitting the west coast - a large area of potent moisture - will fuel an area of low pressure tracking toward Colorado. This means snow - and a good amount of it - on the western slope, and most mountain zones of Colorado starting Sunday night into Monday. A cold front late Sunday will lead to a cooldown for all of us Monday with highs back below average.

The moisture to our west continues to ramp up on Tuesday and I expect heavy snow in the mountains leading to significant travel issues - keep this in mind if you're heading west Tuesday or Wednesday. It'll take until Wednesday though for another cold front and a change in wind direction to bring moisture to the Front Range corridor - and you can expect some accumulating snow in many areas. Impacts look "moderate" to me based on the latest data...plan on some extra travel time, and stay tuned to future updates. Your Thanksgiving will be relatively cold - highs drop to the 30s Wednesday through Friday next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.