Mild Friday before a holiday winter weather maker

Today’s Forecast:

Mainly sunny and mild today with high pressure still in place. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average in southern Colorado. Clouds increase during the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy late tonight with snow showers arriving in the southern mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 29.

Sunny in the morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Mild - average high temperature today in the Springs would be 44 degrees. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 28.

Mostly sunny and mild with south winds at 10-15 mph. A great last minute holiday shopping day!

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 36.

Mostly sunny with increasing clouds at 2:00PM. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 26.

Mostly sunny and mild - good for hiking around the lake. South winds at 10-15 mph. Clouds increase at 12:00PM with mostly cloudy skies by 6:00PM.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 54; Low: 29.

Mostly sunny with south winds 10-15 mph. Additional cloud cover arrives this afternoon - but overall conditions remain great for outdoor plans. A good day for a walk around Palmer Lake!

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and very mild - low 60s for your highs, with sun continuing until 4:00PM in the central plains (Lamar, Eads, La Junta), and until 2:00PM in Springfield. Clouds increase after that.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 56; Low: 31/32.

Mostly sunny with southwest winds 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're continuing to track our incoming holiday weekend weather maker. Scattered rain and snow showers arrive Saturday morning, first impacting the southern mountains - the Sangre de Cristo range, before isolated rain and snow showers move north along the I-25 corridor Saturday morning. A few showers will be heavy, but accumulations will be minimal with warm air in place. A lull in the action will occur during the middle of Saturday before heavy snow showers return Saturday evening as a cold front moves through the area. Snow could be heavy at times Saturday night through Sunday morning particularly between Colorado Springs and Denver. Some uncertainty remains on the overall amount of instability present during this activity which will impact snowfall rates - stay tuned. Regardless, plan to avoid travel between the Springs and Denver from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be quite breezy, with gusts 35-45 mph possible along the Front Range Corridor leading to areas of blowing snow. It will remain cold Sunday as well due to the cold northerly wind.

Christmas day will be seasonably cool, dry, with a light coat of white on the ground likely from the weekend storm system - at least for any areas that see the snow. Temperatures climb the stairs through the week as high pressure returns to the state.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.