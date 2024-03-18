Mild final day of Winter will give way to a warm start to Spring

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure to our north will bring us a modest warm-up today, with highs this afternoon around 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Temperatures on the Plains will climb into the 50s and 60s, with 30s and 40s on tap for our mountains and mountain valleys.

The same upper-level low responsible for the snow late last week continues to spin over Arizona this morning. It may bring a few spotty rain or snow showers to southwestern Colorado this afternoon, but should not factor into our forecast here in southeastern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 31. After a couple of cloudy days this past weekend, sunshine will return to Colorado Springs on this final day of winter, with our high today warming into the lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 29. Warming temperatures today, with our high of 59 degrees pretty close to Pueblo's average high of 62 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 33. A healthy amount of sunshine will combine with a building ridge of high pressure to our north to deliver a mild and mellow start to our work week for eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 24. After seeing more than 3 feet of snow late last week in some parts of Teller County, highs today in the mid 40s along with plenty of sunshine should help with melting away some of that snow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A dry and sunny start to the week, with mild highs this afternoon giving way to overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. With more sun than clouds today, don't forget your sunglasses this morning before heading out the door. Temperature wise, we'll go from the 20s and 30s this morning to the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies and a modest warm-up today will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry skies for the Sangres and Wet Mountains today, with only a slight chance of a snow shower Monday afternoon across the San Juan Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Tuesday, we'll add another 5-10 degrees to our daytime highs, which should allow for lower 60s in Colorado Springs and upper 60s in Pueblo. The area of low pressure over Arizona this morning will finally kick east on Wednesday. With the weakening low tracking to our south, moisture will be limited, with only a few spotty showers possible in the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday.

Highs from Thursday to Saturday will warm into the 60s and 70s on the Plains each afternoon before turning breezy this weekend. A cold front on Sunday could bring us our next chance of rain and snow from Sunday evening into the day on Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

