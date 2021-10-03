Mild Fall days ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny in the plains with a few clouds in the mountains. The San Luis Valley may see a stray rain shower. Temperatures will be near average up to 5 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 76; Low: 45. This afternoon will be sunny with light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 46. Warm today with sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 78; Low: 51. A comfortable day with just a few afternoon clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 65; Low: 40. This afternoon will feel nice with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low 70s today with sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid-70s with sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mid 60s to low 70s in mountain valleys with partly cloudy conditions. Tonight will be cold.

Extended Outlook:

For the week ahead, temperatures will be close to where they are today, with highs near average or slightly above average. The sky will be sunny for most of the week. Wednesday brings a breeze with a slight chance of rain to the mountains.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

