Mild December weather will be here through the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and calm. Temperatures will be near average or a few degrees above average overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a high temperature reaching 6 degrees above average. The wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 51;

Thursday will be about 4 degrees above average in Pueblo with high clouds and light wind, less than 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 53;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will be mild in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 47;

The sky will be partly cloudy on Thursday with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 49;

Monument will be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday afternoon. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny with some high clouds in the plains on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind will be light, less than 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/25; High: 52/54;

Breezy and mild on Thursday with WSW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. The sky will be mostly clear with high clouds.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with a breeze in the mountain valleys from the W at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph. Highs will reach the mid-30s to upper-40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a few degrees cooler thanks to a windy cold front moving through Colorado. This front will bring snow to the mountains, west of the continental divide. For our region it will be breezy with wind gusts form 35-40 mph all day.

