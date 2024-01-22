Mild & cloudy on Monday, with a few rogue showers for some

Today’s Forecast:

Overcast and mild on Monday, with temperatures this afternoon topping out in the 40s and 50s. In Colorado Springs, if we hit 50 degrees today, that would be around 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Some energy coming out of the mountains could lead to a few spotty rain or snow showers late this afternoon and evening, with no real accumulations or major impacts expected. The best chance of seeing a shower or two would be from Woodland Park into Monument, possibly into Colorado Springs as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 27. A mild and partly to mostly cloudy start to our week, with about a 20% chance of a late afternoon rain or snow shower in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 23. In Pueblo, we'll see a mild mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with highs today climbing into the 50s for the first time since the end of last week.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. In spite of a mostly cloudy sky today, we'll see a pretty comfortable start to the week temperature wise in Canon City, with our high this afternoon climbing into the middle 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 20. Lower 40s and mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few snow showers this afternoon in parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Turning mostly cloudy this afternoon, and as some weak energy moves out of the mountains, we could see a few light rain or snow showers along the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A partly cloudy and mild Monday for the Plains, with increasing clouds expected this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A mild mix of sun and clouds for the southern I-25 corridor today, with increasing clouds expected late this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Our southeastern mountains today will see a few snow showers, with minimal accumulations of less than 1-2" over the next 24 hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

With most of storm energy staying to our south this week, we're looking at a fairly quiet stretch of weather for Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Region. Highs will cool down by a few degrees beginning Tuesday, with mid to upper 40s on tap for Colorado Springs through Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows this week will cool down to the 20s each night.

As the storm tracks lift northward towards Colorado late this week, a better chance for snow will return to our forecast on Friday. This looks to be a fairly quick shot of snow, with skies clearing out just in time for the upcoming weekend.

