Mild but breezy on Tuesday with a few flurries in the evening

High clouds will gradually clear out overnight, and Tuesday will begin mostly clear. Wind will be light overnight, and low temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 52;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with breezy winds in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the N at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. The wind picks up as a cold front arrives. This cold front could bring snow flurries in the late afternoon or evening, with little to no accumulation expected.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 57;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon cold front that will increase wind out of the NNW to 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 59;

Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 45;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild. Wind increases in the afternoon as a cold front arrives, out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. Light snow flurries are possible in the evening with little to no accumulation expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 47;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday. Wind will increase in the afternoon, out of the NNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. This wind increases with a cold front that may bring light snow in the evening, with just a dusting or no accumulation expected.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday. Winds will turn out of the N in the afternoon as a cold front arrives, gusting 20-30 mph. A few very isolated showers are possible in the evening and would initially be rain and perhaps transition to light snow. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/23; High: 54/58;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountain valleys. Wind will be breezy out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Behind Tuesday's breezy cold front, temperatures will fall to the 40s and 50s on Wednesday, which is near average for this time of year. Wednesday will be mostly sunny.

Thursday onward, temperatures shoot up to the 50s and 60s in southern Colorado.

I don't see our potential for another winter storm and snow chance until Tuesday of next week.

