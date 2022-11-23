Mild & breezy Wednesday, with some Thanksgiving snow on the menu

Tonight's Forecast:

A relatively quiet night for Southern Colorado as high pressure continues to influence our weather for at least the next 12-24 hours. Overnight lows will be pretty close to seasonal averages, with 10s and 20s on tap for the Plains, and a mix of single digits and teens for the high country.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 54; Mild and breezy during the day, with occasional wind gusts up near 20-30 mph. Snow may begin up towards the Palmer Divide around midnight, but should hold off until Thanksgiving morning for northern parts of Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 59; With the expectation of dry and windy weather on Wednesday, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect across Pueblo County starting just before the lunch hour. Gusts could top 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 58; Thanks to a windy, dry and mild forecast on Wednesday, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect in Fremont County starting at 11 am. Avoid any activities that could start a fire and if you see smoke, make sure to report it to 911 immediately.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 46; A slightly warmer day on Wednesday will give way to the potential for snow from late Wednesday night into Thursday. If you're planning to hit the roads on Thanksgiving Day, pack your patience as snow and blowing snow could impact some roads in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; A windy and warmer day Wednesday, with elevated fire weather conditions possible during the day. This will give way to the potential for snow and blowing snow after midnight, with snow likely to linger into Thanksgiving Day.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; Not a big fire weather day for the Plains, but we'll certainly be watching the potential for elevated fire weather concerns on Wednesday as it will be windy and very dry. Behind a Wednesday night cold front will come the potential for some light snow that's likely to linger into Thanksgiving Day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A dry, but windy day of weather for the day before Thanksgiving, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect for parts of Huerfano County starting at 11 am. These warnings will continue until 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Wednesday will be fairly blustery in the mountains, with dry skies early expected to give way to the potential for snow by late afternoon and evening. Snow could continue over the southeastern mountains throughout the day on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Due to areas of snow and blowing snow, Thanksgiving Day travel could be impacted this year from the mountains to the Palmer Divide to the Raton Mesa. With cold temperatures and several inches of snow in the forecast, roads are likely to turn slippery and icy by Thursday morning.

With snow ending from north to south by Thursday evening, a much more mellow day can be expected on Friday. Highs will continue to moderate through Saturday before turning breezy and cooler on Sunday. A few snow showers will be possible late this weekend in the high country, but at this point, snow is not expected on Sunday for the Plains.

