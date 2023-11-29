Mild and breezy on Wednesday before next surge of colder air

Today’s Forecast:

On the surface, today's weather will feel a lot like Tuesday with mild highs expected throughout Southern Colorado. If we dig deeper, however, subtle differences in our forecast will serve as foreshadowing to bigger changes on the way late this week. These changes will include an increase in clouds today, as well as stronger breezes in the mountains, mountain valleys, and southern I-25 corridor. Gusts in these areas could top 20-30 mph this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 23. We're looking at another really nice day here in the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday. Get outside and enjoy it, because by tomorrow, highs will be around 15-20 degrees cooler.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 20. Much like yesterday, we're looking at another gorgeous day today in Pueblo, with our high temperature around 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 27. Savor the warmth this afternoon in Canon City, because changes are expected late this week as another push of cold air enters on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 18. After a chilly morning, we'll be flirting with the 50s this afternoon in Teller County, with skies today on the mostly sunny to partly cloudy side.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. Other than a few fair weather clouds, today's weather should be just as nice as Tuesday, with highs today over northern El Paso County warming well into the 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. Plan to spend some time outside today because it will be nice, with highs this afternoon warming into the 50s and lower 60s. The wind may be a nuisance in some areas however, with S/SW wind gusts to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. Although a little on the gusty side, today's weather will be nice and mild. Highs will be similar to yesterday, topping out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 0s/10s. Dry skies will continue today across the mountains and mountain valleys, with the main difference being the wind. W/SW wind gusts this afternoon could top 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A series of fronts or weak disturbances will move through the state from Thursday into the start of the weekend. Thursday's cold front will shave off around 15-20 degrees to our daytime highs, with some light snow for the mountains. Another disturbance on Friday will keep snow showers going in the high country, with the potential for a few flurries on the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. Friday's highs will be the coolest of the week, only warming into the 30s and 40s.

Highs will gradually climb throughout the weekend, returning to near average by Sunday afternoon. A few flurries will also be possible Saturday before an uptick in the wind on Sunday.

