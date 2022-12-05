Mild & breezy Monday for the Plains, with more snow for the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

A relatively quiet night can be expected for most of Southern Colorado as a mellow zonal flow pattern continues to influence our weather. Breezy to gusty westerly winds will cause overnight lows to be more mild than last night. In addition, some storm energy will move back into the mountains later tonight, with more light snow for the high country.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 56; A partly cloudy, mild and breezy start to the work week will be followed by a modest cool down on Tuesday and a return to near seasonal temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 62; A mostly sunny to partly cloudy start to the week for the Pueblo area. Westerly winds will strengthen through the afternoon hours, with peak gusts around 25-35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 59; A mild and windy start to the week across Fremont County, with afternoon wind gusts up around 30-35 mph around the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 48; A little more sunshine and a lot more wind for Teller County on Monday, with peak gusts up to 30-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; A mild mix of sun and clouds for the Palmer Divide region on Monday, with a little more wind to contend with than what we saw this past weekend. Gusts here could top 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A mild and mellow start to the week for most of the Plains, with stronger wind gusts expected for areas closer to the I-25 corridor. Peak gusts could top 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; A windy and warmer start to the week for the southern I-25 corridor, with gusts up to 40 mph during the afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; A windy start to the week for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with some light snow likely to develop during the day. Most accumulations through Monday night will occur near the Continental Divide generally north of Highway 50.

Extended outlook forecast:

Overall, a quiet pattern can be expected for the Plains for the next 5-7 days. Tuesday will be around 8-12 degrees cooler in most areas, with a more seasonal looking trend temperature wise for the rest of the week. While this will add up to a fairly pleasant week for the Plains, the mountains will continue to see more snow at times through at least Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

