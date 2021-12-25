Mild & breezy Christmas Day for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clearing skies and lighter winds expected this evening, with good weather ahead as Santa drives his sleigh throughout Southern Colorado. The mountains will continue to see light snow showers, with slick and snow covered roads a hazard for late night travelers into the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 32; High: 54. Mostly sunny and warmer than average for Christmas. While it won't be as windy as what we saw today, gusts to 35 mph will be possible on Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low: 30; High: 60. Mostly sunny, breezy and mild on Christmas Day, with highs expected to warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 54. Breezy west winds will push more mild air into the Arkansas River Valley on Christmas Day as highs rise into the middle 50s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 39. Some of the coldest air that we'll see locally on Christmas Day will be across Teller County. It will also be a breezy day, with southwest wind gusts to 35 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Our mild Christmas weather will seem more like late October than late December. In addition to our mild highs, we'll also see gusty westerly winds.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Sunshine along with warmer than average temperatures this year for the Plains of southeastern Colorado, and no chance of a White Christmas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. A bright and breezy Christmas Day for the southern I-25 corridor, with afternoon wind gusts to 40 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. We'll see a break in the snow and super strong wind on Christmas Day before our next storm arrives early Sunday morning. This one brings back the potential for hefty amounts of snowfall and powerful, damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Another powerful storm will bring the potential for additional accumulations of more than a foot to the mountains beginning early Sunday. For the Plains, we can expect the potential for another round of damaging winds on Sunday. Peak gusts of 50-70 mph are expected along the I-25 corridor on Sunday, with High Wind Warnings likely being issued.

The windy and mild weather will extend into early next week before a mid-week cold front delivers a blast of much colder air to the forecast, but no significant chances of lower elevations snow.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter