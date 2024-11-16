Mild, breezy and mostly sunny today ahead of two near-miss storm systems

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cold frontal boundary moved through the eastern plains early this morning and that colder air is (trying) to bring temperatures down across southern Colorado. Southwesterly dry winds today though will work against that trend with the downsloping and sunshine helping to push highs into the upper 40s to low 50s for most of the area. Winds further up in the sky today - from about treeline and upward, are significant. That led to snow blowing off the tops of our mountain peaks overnight.

A weak secondary cold front with what we call "elevated" characteristics will approach this evening. You won't notice a big change with this front - it lacks good moisture and it's weak, too. But, it'll begin knocking down temperatures heading into the overnight hours and will more firmly reduce winds in the mountains.

The net result is colder temperatures on Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 23.

Sunny and breezy with southwest downslope winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 22.

Sunny and crisp with southwest downslope breezes at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 28.

Sunny with west winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph this morning and to 30 mph this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 15.

Sunny and breezy with southwest winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 45 mph in the morning and to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny, dry and pleasant - certainly the pick of the weekend. Highs in the upper 40s with modest southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s.

If you can see snow outside, you'll be cold today. If not, you'll be quite mild. As long as that snowpack is in place...the cold pool effect will continue. Sunny regardless of where you are though with north winds at 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/58; Low: 24.

Sunny and breezy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Two low pressure systems will at least partly affect Colorado over the next several days, but neither one will make what we can call an "ideal" hit. Low number one is digging today through southern Nevada and toward western Arizona today. By Sunday, I expect it to close off and track through southern New Mexico before swinging northeast. This is the same storm track shape we saw with our major snowstorm a couple of weeks ago with the notable difference that the entire storm track is shifted south by several hundred miles. With this southerly track, the moisture and upslope flow misses most of southern Colorado as the surface low doesn't track close enough. Instead, Sunday around here will see a mix of clouds and sun with cooler temperatures in the 40s. For the southeastern plains - you'll see some showers, heavy at times, beginning Sunday night and continuing through the first half of Monday.

Monday will bring slightly warmer temperatures with modest downslope breezes ahead of low number two moving in on Tuesday. This low should follow a northerly track, with a cold front swinging through during the day. The best energy stays north of us. Snow amounts don't look high with this system for I-25 with only modest moisture... it's a tough sell for a big storm. The cold front will however bring more chilly breezes and even cooler temperatures. Our highs Tuesday will drop to 15 degrees below average, and with the winds...expect wind chills 10+ degrees colder. Brrr! The take home message is, expect it to be notably cold during the middle of next week with a little bit of snow Tuesday.

Longer term, temperatures will rebound toward normal by next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.