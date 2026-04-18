Mild and sunny Saturday ahead of return to warmth Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

It's a chilly morning - as expected - across southern Colorado with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s early today. The wind is light, but it is sufficient to drop the wind chills about 5-10 degrees below the actual temperature. You can expect a few -highly isolated- icy patches on roads this morning. You're most likely to encounter ice on a bridge or overpass, or tree-shaded roads - in both cases mainly over the Palmer Divide and southeast into the northern end of Briargate. Icy patches are also possible on secondary roads in Teller County this morning.

Otherwise, today's weather will be mild and calm - with full sunshine all day, and highs warming to the middle 50s. Wind this afternoon will begin to shift back to a downslope direction but it won't be particularly breezy.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 30.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

We bottomed out at a low of 19 degrees this morning at the Colorado Springs Airport - which is the coldest nighttime temperature since March 16th. After that deep freeze, you'll rapidly thaw out this morning as high pressure returns. Full sunshine today, with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 28.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

Sunny with a fairly dramatic temperature swing from an overnight low of 23 to a daytime high in the lower 60s by this afternoon. Wind stays light today, and the skies stay clear this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 32.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

Sunny and calm - pleasant overall outdoor conditions. Light south winds in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 21.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

Sunny with west winds at 10-15 mph. Be prepared for icy patches on roadways, mainly before 11:00 AM, and mainly on secondary/shaded roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

Snowmelt sunshine is on the way. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph. Be prepared for icy patches on roadways, mainly before 11:00 AM, and mainly on secondary/shaded roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

Sunny with northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/61; Low: 30/32.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

Sunny with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 11:00 PM TONIGHT - 8:00 AM SUNDAY

Sunny with northwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another freeze is likely tonight across southern Colorado. A Freeze Watch is in effect from 11:00 PM - 8:00 AM Sunday. Keep your sprinklers drained through Sunday morning to avoid causing any damage. Similarly, if you bring any sensitive plants back outside this morning that you brought inside last night...you will need to bring them back in tonight.

Upper-level high pressure begins to build on Sunday, and temperatures return to the 70s on the plains. It will be modestly breezy in the afternoon with upslope southeasterly flow, across the southern I-25 corridor.

The ridge peaks in intensity on Monday and Tuesday, with highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

As the ridge slides east Wednesday, a low will approach from the west. The combination will result in gusty downslope winds. A cold front is likely to graze southern Colorado early Thursday but it won't provide moisture. Instead, we will see more downslope wind. Both days are likely to have high fire danger.

Our next potential precipitation maker arrives on Friday. This is another northern stream system, which does not favor high impacts.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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