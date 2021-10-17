Mild and sunny on Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny and about 5-10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 73; Low: 38. This afternoon will be sunny with light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 40. A warm and sunny day with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 74; Low: 46. Today will be really nice with mild temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 66; Low: 36. A mild day with sunshine!

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Low 70s with light winds and feeling pleasant today.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid to upper 70s today with a light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid-70s with plenty of sunshine today. Becoming gusty tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. A sunny start to the day with a few clouds moving in by this evening and becoming gusty tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Tonight the winds will pick up in the mountains and foothills. Monday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday with winds gusting 20-40 mph in the afternoon. Winds stay elevated overnight through mid-day Tuesday. Tuesday will be about 10 degrees cooler with the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains.

