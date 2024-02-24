Mild and nice Saturday with Fire Weather Alerts in place

Today’s Forecast:

A top ten weather day is ahead for us in Southern Colorado Saturday, with high pressure bringing us mainly sunny skies this morning, and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. . It will be a bit breezy during the afternoon - with wind gusts of 15-25 mph out of the west, stronger in our gap flow regions (between mountain ranges). It will also be a very dry day, with low relative humidity around 10-15%, so bring the lip balm, the hand lotion, and the water bottle as you head out to enjoy the nice conditions. Spotty high fire danger will exist this afternoon along the eastern plains due to this low humidity so limit outdoor grilling and burning today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 31.

Sunny and nice - with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 32.

Sunny with a few high PM clouds. Mild and comfortable, wih west winds at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 34.

Sunny with a light breeze - winds from the southwest at 15-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 27.

Sunny and breezy with west winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: Low 30s.

Sunny and nice with a few high PM clouds. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and great - west winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/65; Low: 34.

Sunny and nice wit west winds a 15-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s.

Sunny with west winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

As our ridge of high pressure moves east on Sunday, winds strengthen, while we remain bone dry. Wind gusts during the afternoon will be in the 30-35 mph range from the southwest, with very low humidity of 10-15%. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Sunday from 11AM-6PM for this reason. If you've got outdoor plans Sunday, keep outdoor burning and grilling out of them. This dry downslope gusty wind will further warm highs to the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Monday continues the pattern with even stronger wind gusts above 40-50 mph, which may lead to a damaging wind threat. We'll keep you posted through the weekend as we track that concern. Highs will be slightly cooler Monday, but that downslope wind will still keep us quite mild - just a couple degrees below Sunday's highs.

Your next weather maker arrives Tuesday, as a cold front moves in associated with a system arriving from the Pacific Northwest. You'll see rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening into Wednesday morning. Tuesday looks very windy ahead of that front as well, which may lead to elevated fire concerns, however, the additional moisture from the approaching system should reduce risk relative to Sunday and Monday.

____

