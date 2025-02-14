Mild and gusty Friday will give way to rain and snow showers this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A significant supply of moisture will lead to heavy snow in the mountains and difficult travel into and out of the high country today. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect for the high country through at least 5 pm Saturday.

On the Plains, today's forecast will be mild and gusty. Southwest wind gusts to 30 mph will be possible today around the Pikes Peak Region and Arkansas River Valley. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect until 2 pm today for parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Gusts in some areas could top 60 mph.

Temperatures will be warm across Southern Colorado, topping out in the 40s, 50s and 60s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible later today and this evening, with little to no accumulation for most areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 24. A dry, mild and gusty Friday will give way to a slight chance for a few rain and snow showers late this afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulation expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 23. Dry and gusty during the day, with peak gusts in Pueblo up near 30 mph. By late this evening, a few rain or snow showers will be possible, with the first round of precipitation moving out towards Saturday morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 36. Dry skies this morning will give way to a slight chance of a rain shower this afternoon, followed by spotty rain and snow showers this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 18. Mild sunshine early in Teller County will give way to a chance for a few snow showers this afternoon and some light snowfall later tonight. Snow amounts through Saturday morning should stay under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Mild and gusty on Friday, with dry downslope winds expected early in the day today. This will give way to a chance for a few snow showers this afternoon and some light snow later tonight. Snow totals through Saturday morning under 1".

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. Breezy and mild on Friday, with a few shower possible during the late night hours as energy moves from the mountains into the southeastern Plains. No snow accumulations are expected through Saturday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Strong winds this morning have prompted a High Wind Warning that will remain in effect until 2 pm. Peak gusts to 60 mph will be possible in wind prone areas. A chance for light snow will follow tonight, with little to no accumulation.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for the Sangre de Cristos above 11,000 feet until 5 pm Saturday, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the lower Sangres. The heaviest snow will move into the southeastern mountains later today, with up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday should start out dry in Southern Colorado. Temperatures will be much colder compared to today, with highs only warming into the middle to lower 40s. Snow showers will start to increase towards the afternoon hours, with light snow possible at times until late Saturday night. Snow totals in Colorado Springs will be around a trace to 2", with 1-4" of snow for northern El Paso and Teller counties. Snow totals of less than 1" for Pueblo and Canon City.

Sunday will be dry and colder, with highs in the 30s. Monday's boost in temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s will come in advance of a stronger cold front Monday night, with snow into Tuesday. Next week's cold airmass could tap into another surge of Arctic air, with mid-week highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits. The longer range models are still trying to resolve just how cold the airmass will be. Stay tuned for forecast details from First Alert 5.

