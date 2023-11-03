Mild and dry weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be cool, calm, and partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be slightly above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 64;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 68;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with NE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Mostly sunny with NNE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 60;

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Saturday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 63;

Mostly sunny with NE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny with ENE wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/37; High: 66/69;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with WNW wind at 5-15 mph. The mountain valleys will be mild, rising to the low to mid-60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be warmer, with high temperatures rising about 5-10 degrees higher than Saturday. It will also be overall breezier on Sunday with wind gusts up to 25 mph in the plains and up to 35 mph in the mountains. This will increase fire danger for Sunday afternoon.

