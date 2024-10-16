Mild and breezy on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight and cold, dropping to the mid-30s to low 40s in the plains and generally 30s in the mountain valleys. Light frost is possible around sunrise.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 72;

Light frost is possible with a cold morning expected, then there will be a quick warm-up with mostly sunny conditions. It will be a breezy day with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 76;

Mostly sunny in Pueblo on Wednesday with a cold morning and a warm afternoon. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 75;

Chilly on Wednesday morning and warm in the afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 68;

Cold in the morning and mild in the afternoon with sunshine. Wind will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 69;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be chilly in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon. Wind will be breezy from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with cold temperatures in the morning, with a light freeze or frost possible. The afternoon will be in the low to mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/38; High: 73/70;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a chilly morning and a warm afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the SW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys with a cold morning and a comfortable afternoon in the 60s. The wind will be breezy from the SW at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be similar, with a warmer start and a mild afternoon. Wind will be a bit stronger out of the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

On Friday, conditions begin to change. We will remain breezy and dry initially with highs in the 60s. Then a cold front arrives in the evening, bringing much colder temperatures and a chance of rain. Behind this front, the weekend will be cool with clouds and periodic showers, with 50s for the high on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

