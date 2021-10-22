Mild and breezy on Saturday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be cool yet above normal. The sky will be mostly clear overnight with high clouds increasing on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 39; High: 74. It will be a breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

PUEBLO: Low: 33; High: 79. A nice day with high clouds and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 43; High: 77. A breezy day with high clouds and warmth.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 32; High: 66. Saturday will be mild with high clouds and gusty winds up to 25 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Upper 60s with high clouds tomorrow with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s. Upper 70s to low 80s with a few high clouds during the day and lighter winds than the front range.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Mid-70s with high clouds and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. A mild and breezy day ahead with consistent gusts 20-30 mph and high clouds.

Extended Outlook:

Snow showers are possible in the mountains on Sunday, favoring the north and central mountains and west of the continental divide, with totals less than 6 inches. Sunday will be about 5-10 degrees cooler with clouds and still breezy across the region.

