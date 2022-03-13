Mild and breezy forecast to close out your weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear skies will prevail over Southern Colorado for the next 12 to 24 hours, with no sign of rain or snow in the short term forecast. Breezy westerly winds will bring a milder night from the eastern slopes to the far east Plains. This will keep tonight's overnight lows in the 20s and 30s outside of our mountains, which will be around 10 degrees warmer than last night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 64; Another degree or two of warming will be possible on Sunday, courtesy of strengthening and gusty westerly winds. Afternoon and evening wind gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 67; A mostly sunny, breezy and mild end to the weekend for Pueblo. Highs will warm into the upper 60s out ahead of a cold front that will drop highs by more than 10 degrees on Monday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 63; In spite of the mild air on Sunday, we'll be on the look out for some gusty winds that develop during the day. Afternoon wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible across the middle Arkansas River Valley.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 52; A windy and comfortable afternoon will be followed by the potential for a few snow flurries or light snow showers as some moisture tries to push out of the mountains Sunday evening. With only a light coating of snow possible, impacts should be pretty minimal.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; We're expecting another few degrees of warming on Sunday, with dry and windy conditions early giving way to a quick shot of flurries at night as a storm races through the area with more wind than moisture.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s; Warm and windy on Sunday, with potential high fire danger across the southeastern Plains. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon in Baca County, and continue into the early evening hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; On Sunday, we can expect increasing westerly winds along the southern I-25 corridor, with peak gusts to 35 mph. A weak front will bring the potential for a few late night flurries, but impacts from snow are not expected at this time.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Windy across the mountains during the day before snow arrives by the late afternoon and evening hours. This will be a fairly quick moving system, with snow totals through early Monday morning ranging from 1-4".

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be around 8-12 degrees cooler on Monday behind Sunday night's cold front. It will be a windy start to the work week as well, with 30-40 mph wind gusts possible at times through Monday afternoon.

High will rebound Tuesday out ahead of a stronger mid-week storm that could pack quite the punch! Warmer air at the onset of the storm will keep snow levels around 7,000 feet Wednesday night before snow levels drop and rain changes to snow during the overnight hours. The storm appears to have quite a bit of moisture to work with and could be quite the soaker for Southern Colorado. Dry skies will return Thursday night as the storm exits the state.

