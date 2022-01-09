Mild air set to return this week to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clearing skies and a dry airmass will lead to a cold night across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows in the Plains will drop down to the 10s and 20s tonight. The mountain valleys will see the coldest air locally as lows bottom out below zero in parts of the San Luis Valley.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 18; High: 50. Sunny skies, light winds and warmer than average temperatures will feel quite nice after some pretty cold morning temperatures.

PUEBLO: Low: 13; High: 52. Send the kids out the door with some layers on Monday because the morning hours will be frigid! However, highs will be much warmer than today, topping out in the lower 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 24; High: 53. Below freezing Monday morning but quickly warming through the afternoon hours as high pressure builds into the state.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 16; High: 47. Although it will be cold in the morning, we're looking at a pretty nice start to the work week for Teller County

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 40s. Chilly morning lows will give way to a beautiful afternoon of sunshine, light winds and comfortable daytime highs.

PLAINS: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s. We're expecting a beautiful start to the week for the Plains. Once the morning chill wears off, afternoon highs will be allowed to warm into the 40s and 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Overall, we're looking at nice and mild day across the southern I-25 corridor, with plenty of snowmelt expected thanks to well above freezing highs.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s. Bluebird skies and light winds will make for a gorgeous Monday across the mountains. Daytime highs should be fairly comfortable too, topping out in the 30s and 40s.

Extended Outlook:

With high pressure expected to remain in control most of the week, we should stay on the high and dry side of things in Southern Colorado. Our next shot at moisture is a long ways off, but we'll be keeping an eye on a possible storm system this Friday that could bring light snow to some areas. Right now, we see the best chances of wintry precip over the higher terrain.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter