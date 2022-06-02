Mild air returns Thursday ahead of a weekend warm-up

Tonight's Forecast:

After a cloudy and cool first day of June, we can expect to see gradually clearing skies overnight tonight for the southeast mountains and Plains. Clouds may persist a little later for some areas, such as the south side of Monument Hill down through northern parts of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 70; Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday. With increasing clouds late in the day, we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm as we head into early Thursday evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 76; After a chilly morning, we'll be about 15-20 degrees warmer on Thursday. Along with the warm-up will come the potential for a late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 75; Mostly sunny and delightful during the day as mid 70s return to the forecast. A weak disturbance could bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm between 4-8 pm, but nothing severe is expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 63; A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms anytime from mid afternoon through the evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Warming up on Thursday as mid to upper 60s return to northern El Paso County. Although it's not looking overly exciting, we can't rule out a passing afternoon or early evening thundershower.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Warmer and sunnier skies are set to return to the Plains on Thursday. Dry skies during the day will give way to a few spotty showers or thunderstorms by the evening hours, but severe weather is not expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A brighter morning will give way to increasing clouds and a few isolated showers or thunderstorm from the late afternoon into tomorrow evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; No snow for the mountains over the next 12-24 hours, but with enough moisture in the atmosphere and a weak disturbance passing through, a few afternoon scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop over the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

If it's warmth you want, it's warmth you'll get this weekend. Before we get there, Friday's forecast will feature near seasonal temperatures and a slightly better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The atmosphere will dry out this weekend in most areas as 80s and 90s return to the Plains.

Temperatures will cool each day by a couple of degrees heading into next week, and along with the cool down, daily t-storm chances are likely across the region.

