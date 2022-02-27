Mild air returns Sunday, further warming next week

Tonight's Forecast:

As the Arctic air retreats from Southern Colorado over the next 12-24 hours, a much warmer pattern will build into the Centennial State. For tonight, light westerly breezes will help keep areas east of the mountains a few degrees warmer than last night. However in spite of this trend, it will still be cold, with overnight lows dropping down to the teens in most areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 54; After a cold start to our Sunday, afternoon highs will be allowed to warm significantly. For the first time since last Monday, highs will return to the 50s under bright and sunny skies.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 58; You'll want to layer up tomorrow, especially if you're planning to be gone for most of the day. Morning temperatures in the teens will warm wonderfully into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 56; A little leftover taste of last week's Arctic attack will bring one last cold morning to our forecast ahead of what's promised to be a sunny and mild afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 48; Frigid morning temperatures will give way to a sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon as highs warm into the upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s/50s; A clear and cold Saturday night will be followed by a much warmer end to the weekend as highs look to top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 50s; After one last really cold night, Sunday will serve as a transition day as highs climb into the 50s. Look for further warming next week for the Plains and all of Southern Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Cold overnight temperatures will quickly warm into the 40s and 50s on Sunday under the influence of a building ridge of high pressure.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/; High: 30s/40s; Bluebird skies and warmer highs for the mountains on Sunday. If you're heading into the high country for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking, don't forget to bring your sunscreen.

Extended outlook forecast:

A dry storm system will bring periods of gusty wind to the Plains Monday, with the potential for high fire danger in some areas. Highs will be a little warmer Monday afternoon followed by a bigger boost in temperatures by the middle of the week. Mid-week highs in the Plains will soar into the 60s and 70s, with a few lower 80s even possible by next Thursday.

Our next chance for wintry weather appears to wait until next weekend, with a rain/snow mix possible by Friday night.

