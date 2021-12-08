Mid-week warming for the Plains ahead of significant late-week changes

Tonight's Forecast:

We're looking at a calm and cold night of weather across Southern Colorado. Unlike last night's burst of warming downslope winds in the Pikes Peak Region, the wind tonight should stay light enough to allow for temperatures to cool off into the 10s and 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 24; High: 56. With a fair amount of sunshine in the forecast, Wednesday's weather across the Pikes Peak Region will be a beaut.

PUEBLO: Low: 19; High: 61. Mostly sunny, mild and breezy on Wednesday. We'll call it a transition day before unsettled conditions arrive late this week.

CANON CITY: Low: 27; High: 60. A nice day for Fremont County on Wednesday as we'll see warmer temperatures and gusty westerly breezes across the Arkansas River Valley.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 22; High: 48. Mostly sunny and quiet in the morning before turning windy during the afternoon hours. Peak wind gusts to 40 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. A mild and breezy December day for the Tri-Lakes on Wednesday. Enjoy the nice weather before we see our first chance for snowfall this month later this week.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. Nice and mild, and about 5-10 degrees warmer than what we saw today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. Wednesday will be a nice and pleasant day to be outside thanks to highs in the 50s and 60s, but watch out for the wind in the afternoon as gusts from 35-45 mph will be possible.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Windy across the mountains on Wednesday ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring some light snow showers to the central mountains by Wednesday evening. Heavier snow is expected in all areas on Thursday.

Extended Outlook:

By Thursday, a much larger and more significant storm will spread moderate to heavy snow into the mountains. The San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide will have the potential for the most snow and biggest impacts, with several feet possible in the San Juans. Travel from Thursday evening into Friday morning is not recommended in the mountains. If you're planning to go into the high country, you should expect delays, slow travel, and possible road closures.

Confidence is also growing this evening for snow along the I-25 corridor late this week. Timing wise...we're looking at snow picking up Friday morning before tapering off Friday evening. Snow amounts will be light along the interstate and into the Plains, but travel could still be impacted.

Lastly, it will be windy and much colder on Friday. Following this storm, we'll see a chilly day Saturday before a warming trend kicks off Sunday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter