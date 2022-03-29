Mid-week storm to bring rain, thunderstorms and snow to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 9 pm for most of Southern Colorado. Later tonight, relative humidity values should improve enough as moisture starts to advect into the state ahead of our next storm. Snow will begin around midnight over the mountains, but for the Plains, dry skies and mild overnight temperatures can be expected through Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 60; Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the day will give way to increasing chances for rain by the late afternoon and evening hours, and gusty winds. With colder air arriving around nightfall, a changeover to snow is expected, with up to 1" of collection on mainly grassy surfaces.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 69; Cooler than today, but overall, we're looking at a mild day for Pueblo on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread by the late afternoon and evening hours, with the potential for snow to mix in with the rain late tomorrow night.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 65; Mild and breezy Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop across the region by mid to late afternoon. A mix of rain and snow, or a changeover to all snow will be possible late Tuesday night, with a light dusting possible on grassy surfaces.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 49; Warming up quickly ahead of our next storm, which will arrive Tuesday afternoon with snow for Teller County. Snow showers will continue into late Tuesday night before winding down. Snow totals from 2-5".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s; During the day, we'll see a chance for rain and thunderstorms along the Palmer Divide. By Tuesday evening, colder air will help to changeover that rain to snow, with potential for more than a few inches of accumulation by Wednesday morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the day Tuesday will give way to a better chance for rain by Tuesday night. Along with the rain, some snow could mix in as well during the overnight hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Windy, with rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms by Tuesday evening. During the overnight hours, a changeover to snow is expected to occur along the higher elevation areas, with a few inches of accumulation by Wednesday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Snow will reach the Continental Divide by midnight, but should hold off from impacting the southern mountains until Tuesday morning. Snow will continue to expand during the day before wrapping up late Tuesday night. Snow totals from 3-7".

Extended outlook forecast:

Drying out Wednesday morning before a second and weaker wave drops in from the north. We'll be colder on Wednesday, and moisture from round #2 looks to favor the mountains, but we also can't rule out a few snow showers for the lower elevations as well.

After a day to dry out on Thursday, another storm will clip the area Friday, bringing back the potential for a few rain and snow showers. While our late week storm doesn't look that exciting, it's life on the storm track this week for Southern Colorado, with several chances for rain and snow.

