Mid-week cooling trends continue on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Current Red Flag Warnings over the mountains and mountain valleys should be allowed to expire at 8 pm, a sign of the weakening wind and rising relative humidity in the forecast. For the Plains, another weak cold front will allow for another cool and very comfortable night across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will cool down to the 40s and 50s across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 83; On Wednesday, we'll see a few degrees of additional cooling, which should put us comfortably into the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 88; A nice cool down relative to the heatwave that we just saw this past weekend and early this week. Highs Wednesday in the Pueblo area will warm into the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 87; Cool and comfortable morning temperatures will give way to highs in the upper 80s, which is likely to be the coolest day this week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 75; A chilly morning will be followed by a mostly sunny, breezy and mild afternoon. Highs in Teller County will warm into the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; You might need a light jacket early Wednesday morning, but prepare to shed those layers by the afternoon as our forecast turns warm and breezy.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; A nice and cool start to our morning will give way to a warm and breezy afternoon as temperatures look to top out in the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; A nice and pleasant June morning will give way to a warm and breezy afternoon for the southern I-25 corridor, with highs warming into the 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Cool mountain air and less wind will make for a gorgeous day in the high country. Best to get out and enjoy it soon before thunderstorms return to the forecast this weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will return to the forecast late this week, and bring a second, slightly less extreme round of heat to the forecast. Look for the sizzle to peak in intensity on Friday, with 90s and lower 100s over the Plains.

Moisture is expected to build across the mountains beginning Friday, with daily storm chances for western Colorado through the weekend and early next week. As moisture spread east, the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorm will reach the foothills and I-25 corridor by Sunday, with not as much rain likely for the Plains as moisture looks to stay farther west.

