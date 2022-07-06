Mid-week cool down, with afternoon thunderstorms likely

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue near the I-25 corridor until sunset tonight, but may linger until close to midnight for the mountains and eastern Plains. The main threat for storms this evening will heavy downpours and possible flash flooding, outflow wind gusts to 60 mph, and small hail. Clearing skies should follow as we head towards Wednesday morning, with lows ranging from the 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s for the lower elevations.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 83; Cooling down by as much as 5-10 degrees on Wednesday as our forecast turns even stormier. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 92; A deep plume of monsoon moisture will stream into the state on Wednesday, resulting in more numerous showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 86; A modest cool down on Wednesday as the afternoon hours look to be on the cloudy side, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Arkansas River Valley.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 70; A mild, but stormy Wednesday as rain chances will be high (up near 70%) tomorrow afternoon across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Cooler on Wednesday, with an increased chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; A slight cool down Wednesday as morning sunshine will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the day. Early evening storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; A little cooler and potentially more unsettled as the afternoon to evening hours are looking quite stormy on Wednesday. We can expect periods of rain and a few strong thunderstorms for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Dry and sunny skies early will turn stormy by as early as the lunch hour, maybe sooner, as moisture and instability look stronger over the mountains on Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong side, with the potential for flash flooding near recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

After another stormy afternoon on Thursday, which could feature some severe thunderstorms over the Plains, our forecast will take a detour as we head towards a drier weekend. A big dome of high pressure will build into the Rockies, drying our skies while also bringing the heat. Weekend highs will warm into the 90s and 100s for the Plains, with 70s and 80s for the mountains. Sunday looks to be the hottest day, with the potential for record setting highs in some areas.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.