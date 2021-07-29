Mid-summer heatwave continues into Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a hot and hazy afternoon, temperatures will be slow to cool down this evening. And while rain has been noticeably absent from the Plains today, showers and thunderstorms have been quite numerous in the mountains. Rain in the mountains will come to an end shortly after sunset.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 63; High: 92. It'll be another hot one tomorrow as highs climb back into the lower to middle 90s across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 64; High: 99. Hot again on Thursday, with near triple digit temperatures expected across the Pueblo area.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 96. The heat and the haze will remain the big weather story on Thursday, with a slight chance of afternoon showers in the surrounding mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 55; High: 82. Warm for Teller County on Thursday, with the possibility of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Hazy sunshine and dry skies will help to keep the heat going in our forecast as above average highs continue.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Sunny and hot again on Thursday, with no help from Mother Nature in terms of any summer-time showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Summer-time heat, but not much of a chance of summer-time thunderstorms on Thursday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the mountains on Thursday, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. Best chances for rain again will be along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended Outlook:

Our latest heatwave rolls into Friday before a big shift in the weather pattern occurs this weekend. A Friday night cold front will set the stage for a chance of severe thunderstorms and severe hail on Saturday, along with cooler temperatures. The cool down continues on Sunday, with heavy rain possible. Looking ahead to next week...near daily rain chances will continue as highs slowly recover through the week.

