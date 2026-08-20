Mid-August heat continues Thursday and through the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the region tonight, ending between 9 pm and midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 90;

It will be warmer than average on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph. The chance of a thunderstorm is low.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

Thursday will be hot with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 93;

It will be partly cloudy and hot on Thursday. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 80;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Thursday. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 86;

Thursday will be partly cloudy and very warm. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be partly cloudy and dry on Thursday. Temperatures will be warming up to the low to upper-90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/59; High: 89/91;

It will be partly cloudy and hot on Thursday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely. Otherwise, it will be a warm day with a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday and Saturday will both be hot, with 80s to 90s in the mountains and 90s to 100s in the plains. Friday is trending mostly dry, with spotty showers possible in the mountains. Thunderstorm chances will rise over the weekend, with spotty thunderstorms possible Saturday from the mountains to the plains, and widespread storms also possible on Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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