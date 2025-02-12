Messy roads Wednesday morning followed by dangerous cold Wednesday night

Today’s Forecast:

Additional accumulations are not likely this morning as the bulk of the heavier snow has moved off to the east of the Pikes Peak Region. On the eastern Plains, up to 1" of additional of snow will be possible through late this morning. Areas near the higher terrain, such as the southeastern mountains and Palmer Divide region, may see some additional light snow showers this afternoon and evening, with little to no impact.

Even though the snow has stopped falling in most areas this morning, roads are a mess! If you're going to be traveling this morning, budget some additional time to get to work safely.

Temperatures this morning have been frigid, with highs today only warming into the teens across much of Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 13; Low: -3. Snow has come to an end for the most part this morning in the Pikes Peak Region, but roads are a mess. You should plan to budget a lot of extra time when you head out the door for the day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 16; Low: -5. An additional flurry or two will be possible up until around 9 am, with chances of additional accumulations only running around 20%. Highs today will only warm into the teens, which is more than 30 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: High: 19; Low: -1. As the snow exits our state this morning, we're left with the cold this afternoon, with highs in eastern Fremont County only warming into the upper teens.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 12; Low: -3. Temperatures this morning have been well below zero in Teller County, as low as -10°F in Woodland Park. Highs today will only warm into the lower teens, with another round of sub zero temperatures tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 0s/10s; Low: -0s. I know it was warm last week, but this week, Mother Nature has had different plans for us. Highs today will only warm into the single digits and teens, with periods of light snow possible on Monument Hill through this afternoon. Additional accumulations under 1".

Plains forecast: High: 10s; Low: -0s/0s. Light to moderate snow showers will continue through late this morning on the eastern Plains, with accumulations of around 1" of snow still possible. Clearing skies tonight will give way to frigid temperatures, with overnight lows below zero in many areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Any additional snow showers for the remainder of our day on Wednesday will result in little to no accumulations on top of what's already fallen. The main story moving forward will be the cold for the next 12-24 hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 0s/10s; Low: -0s/10s. A few additional snow showers will be possible in the high country through early this evening, with additional accumulations expected to stay under 1". Winds will stay quite gusty again today in the mountains, with peak gusts through this evening up around 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The cold will continue to be the big story over the next 12-24 hours, with the coldest temperatures expected Thursday morning. Cold Weather SAdvisories will go into effect at 8PM tonight and last through 8AM Thursday morning.

News 5 Cold weather advisories will go into effect at 8PM Wednesday evening and last through 8AM Thursday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will greet us throughout the afternoon and help to warm us up. Dry conditions will prevail for most of the day. Our next cold front will move in Friday evening and create enough of a disturbance for some rain and snow showers. Temperatures will into the 50s Friday on the Plains, followed by 30s and 40s this weekend, with additional snow showers Saturday and dry skies Sunday.

